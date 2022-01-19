CRD suspends large-scale recycling due to equipment issues

The Capital Regional District (CRD) is warning of further recycling delays, this time due to issues with equipment.

Starting Wednesday, the CRD will not be picking up recycling loads from commercial and residential sources, such as multi-family housing facilities.

An equipment breakdown with Cascades Recovery, the CRD's main recycling sorting facility, means that the recycling service for these larges sources will be suspended "until further notice."

Curbside residential paper and package recycling will continue at this time, according to the CRD. However, the regional district warns that delays due to staffing shortages and equipment challenges continue for residential pickups.

Residents are being encouraged to check the CRD website for the real-time updates on curbside recycling pickups.

"This temporary suspension is the latest in a series of disruptions and challenges that B.C.’s recycling industry has faced since November 2021 due to severe weather and the ongoing transportation, labour shortage and supply chain issues that have impacted many other sectors in the province," said the CRD in a statement Wednesday.

The CRD says the Hartland Landfill will not be rejecting garbage loads that contain recyclable materials at this time. However, loads that do contain recyclable materials will be subject to fines under CRD Bylaw No. 3881.

"Residents and businesses are encouraged to consider what opportunities they have to reduce the amount of packaging they consume and to reuse as much material as possible to ease the high volumes that have increased pressure on BC’s recycling system," said the CRD.