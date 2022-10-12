CRD to hire new recycling company following repeated pickup delays

The Capital Region District will switch recycling service providers following ongoing staff shortages and curbside pickup delays with its current contractor, Emterra Environmental.

Curbside recycling pickup delays plagued the Greater Victoria region when the year first began, and throughout the summer.

Inclement weather, ongoing staff shortages and other pandemic-related service disruptions were the main causes of the delays, according to Emterra.

On Wednesday, the CRD's Environmental Services Committee voted to switch recycling service providers in 2024, when the current recycling contract expires.

In June, the CRD sought proposals for a new six-year contract in the region from January 2024 to December 2029.

The CRD reviewed the applications and decided to approve a proposal from recycling company GFL, which offered a lower annual service fee than the proposal brought forward by current contractor Emterra.

GFL also proposed using 25 collection trucks, up from the 16 proposed by Emterra for the next contract period.

When the new contract starts in 2024, GFL has said it will use two electric trucks and 23 trucks that run on compressed natural gas.