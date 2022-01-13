CRD urges patience as more curbside recycling delays expected

The Capital Regional District is asking Greater Victoria residents to consider delivering their own waste paper, cardboard and discarded containers to the recycling depot after nearly a month without curbside collection in many neighbourhoods.

The CRD says its recycling service continues to face delays after a snowstorm halted scheduled collection at the end of December.

The regional district says higher-than-usual material volumes, staffing issues and supply-chain problems have left many residents without any curbside collection since mid-December.

Emterra, the contractor responsible for collecting curbside recyclables for the CRD, has been forced to defer repairs to its vehicles due to supply-chain issues, according to a statement Wednesday from the CRD.

The company is attempting to complete its scheduled routes between 7:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. The company cannot collect recycling on alternate days without compounding service delays, according to the CRD.

Blue box materials that have not been picked up from the curb by 9 p.m. should be brought back inside until the next scheduled pickup date, the regional district said.

The regional government is encouraging residents to "return their paper, cardboard and mixed containers to a recycling depot for free if possible to help ease collection volumes over the next few weeks."

A list of recycling depots serving the capital region is available here.

"The CRD understands the impact these ongoing service disruptions have had on residents and appreciates their patience as we work to return the blue box program to normal service levels as quickly as possible," the CRD said.