CRD warns of recycling delays for 4th week in a row

The Capital Regional District (CRD) says curbside recycling pickup could be delayed this week, from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12.

It's the fourth time in as many weeks that the CRD has warned of potential recycling collection delays.

This week, the CRD says a staffing shortage with Emterra Environmental, the company contracted to collect recycling, is the reason for the potential delays.

"The CRD's contractor is making best efforts to complete daily routes but residents may see some delays in service," said the regional district in a statement Monday morning.

If your recycling is not picked up by 9 p.m. on your scheduled collection date, leave your recycling at the curb, says the CRD.

If it's not picked up within 48 hours of your scheduled collection date, contact crdbluebox@emterra.ca with your address.

Previous collection delays were blamed on staffing shortages and "extreme heat" in Greater Victoria in late July.