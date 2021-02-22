The Capital Regional District is warning residents to stay out of the water in Oak Bay and Saanich after heavy rains overwhelmed the region’s wastewater system.

The CRD says wastewater and stormwater discharges occurred overnight Sunday, posing potential health risks to those entering the water.

The areas affected are between Tarn Place in Oak Bay and Seaview Road in Saanich, including Cadboro Bay. Also affected is the area between Trafalgar Park and Radcliffe Lane in Oak Bay, including McNeill Bay.

The CRD says levels of enterococci bacteria at beaches in these areas are below the recreational limit but residents are asked to avoid the areas as a precaution.