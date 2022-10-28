'Create a safer, more inclusive Halloween': Helping kids with food allergies enjoy trick-or-treating

With Halloween just around the corner, a trend that has become popular in the United States is now starting to gain traction in Canada, and it's all about helping kids with food allergies.

The Teal Pumpkin Project was started to show kids with food allergies what homes offer non-food options so they can still enjoy trick-or-treating.

Tiffany Leon, the assistant director of training and professional programs at Food Allergy Research Education (FARE), and a registered dietician, said the project is simple; all you have to do is leave a tealpainted pumpkin outside your home.

"So in the U.S., one in 13 children have a potentially life-threatening food allergy, that's roughly two in every classroom. And traditionally, Halloween treats aren't safe for children with food allergies," said Leon. "(The Teal Pumpkin Project) is a movement to raise awareness of food allergies, and to create a safer, more inclusive Halloween for all trick-or-treaters by making non-food treats available. So glow sticks, bookmarks, bubbles, stencils, coloured pencils."

She said it doesn't mean these houses can't give out candy to other kids as well, but it shows that the non-food options are separate from candy.

Leon said in the United States, nine foods make up 90 per cent of food allergy reactions. These foods are milks, eggs, wheat, soy, nuts, fish, crustaceans, shellfish and sesame.

She said most of these foods can be found in Halloween candy one way or another and the Teal Pumpkin Project can help take out the guesswork for both kids and parents.

The project launched in the States in 2013, and since then Leon said the growth has been substantial and she hopes the teal pumpkin continues to gain popularity throughout North America and around the world.

While the project is growing and more homes are getting on board, she still has advice for parents who have children with food allergies.

"When they are trick-or-treating, make the holiday about the costume, there are so many fun costumes that you can wear for this holiday and then making it about the activity of trick-or-treating, finding the houses that have teal pumpkins are an exciting opportunity to be able to participate."

If the kids are collecting candy, she says parents and caregivers should go through the candy and read the labels to know what the kids can and can't have.

"I've heard from families in the past that they will allow their child to go trick-or-treating, but instead of eating the candy that they collected, the parents will have a toy in their stash at home that they can trade for the candy so that the child still has something fun to play with."

More details about the Teal Pumpkin Project and a map to see what houses are participating can be found online.