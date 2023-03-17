Creative 'canstruction' project at Southcentre Mall set to ease hunger in the city

A creative building project at Southcentre Mall will help ease hunger in our city.

Engineers, designers and architects are taking part in Canstruction, an annual event that sees huge sculptures built out of canned food.

Nine teams are taking part and gobbling up 37,000 cans of food to make their creations.

The donated food will eventually end up in the Calgary Food Bank's emergency food hampers, but will be on display at Southcentre Mall through the end of March.

The cans will eventually fill more than 10,000 hampers.