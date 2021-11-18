Creative entries aplenty as Calgary snow plow naming contest reaches halfway point
From Plowy McPlowface to Mr. Plow to Frosty the Snowplow, just over halfway through a City of Calgary contest to name its snow removal equipment, officials say a number of creative entries have already been received.
"There have been some names for beloved family members, pets, favorite television characters and some that are just the product of creative young minds," read a release.
"We wanted to remind you that there's still time to submit your plow name before the end of the month."
More than 750 submissions have been received from 50 classrooms and more than 500 individual students so far. Students and teachers can visit the city's website to submit ideas and there's also a colouring sheet and information page on its snow program, and a place to ask questions about how the city responds to snow during the colder months.
The contest is open until Nov. 30 for children and classes in Kindergarten to Grade 9 and the winning names will be announced in January 2022.
Some of those names will then be visible on the side of city plows when they're out tackling the snow, which can also be tracked through the city's online map.
-
Pond skater goes through thin ice outside CanmoreAn over eager pond skater found themselves in cold water Thursday.
-
Should B.C. adopt a category rating system for atmospheric rivers?The term "atmospheric river" is new to many British Columbians, but the phenomenon that brought destructive floodwater and landslides is an age-old weather pattern. Now, one expert is urging the government to consider a category system for them, like the ones used for hurricanes and tornadoes.
-
3 charged after prolonged police pursuit and armed carjackingPolice released details of a carjacking and pursuit that spanned from Wetaskiwin, Alta., to the City of Edmonton on Saturday evening.
-
B.C. flooding: Animal rescues continue on flood-stricken Sumas PrairieBattling winds and water, volunteers continue to rescue cattle on the flood-stricken Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford.
-
How Manitoba charities are helping out this pandemic holiday seasonWith December fast approaching, Winnipeg charities are preparing for a busy holiday season.
-
Edmonton-based soldiers deployed to B.C. are 'proud' to help with flood recovery missionA plane filled with Canadian Armed Forces soldiers took off from Edmonton Thursday night, bound for the flooding zone in southern B.C.
-
'Woody in the hood': Winnipeg woman shares her story of meeting Woody HarrelsonA Winnipeg woman got to rub shoulders with a celebrity a few weeks ago in the city.
-
Morgan Rielly, Jack Campbell lead red-hot Maple Leafs over RangersMorgan Rielly scored twice as the red-hot Toronto Maple Leafs downed the New York Rangers 2-1 on Thursday to register their 10th victory in 11 games.
-
Coast Guard monitoring 22 vessels damaged or destroyed in B.C. stormThe Canadian Coast Guard is monitoring a number of vessels on the B.C. coast that have either sunk, run aground, or are simply drifting in the ocean after the storm that brought torrential rain and damaging wind earlier this week.