Creatures from the tropical Rainforest visiting the Canadian Museum of Nature

The Canadian Museum of Nature is offering a new exhibit in partnership with Little Ray’s Nature Centres.

Under the Canopy: Animals of the Rainforest has 11 species of creatures and their habitats for visitors to view.

Snakes, turtles, a caiman, an iguana and a two-toed sloth are just some of the creatures there to educate and inform. Benoit Lalande, one of the science interpreters at the museum says Juliet, the two-toed sloth, is the real star of the show.

"We get to learn about the different layers of the jungle and how these different creatures all organize themselves based on the environment they are in," Lalande said. "We have some pretty interesting animals."

Although Monday was a clear sunny day, Andrew Raven brought his kids to the museum. He says they have been waiting to see this exhibit for a while.

"Hopefully seeing this they can appreciate what we have right now, so they will work that much harder to save it for the future," Raven said. "They love to see the animals here."

There is also a chance to see a striped-knee tarantula, a box turtle, a corn snake or a gecko brought out by the caretaker for show-and-tell.

The exhibit runs until Jan. 7, 2024