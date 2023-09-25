Credit cards stolen from Waterloo home while victim slept: Police
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
Waterloo regional police have released pictures of someone they’re trying to identify in connection to an overnight break-in in Waterloo.
According to police, it happened at a home on Westcourt Place on Sept. 15.
Sometime between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., a suspect entered the residence though a back window while the victim was asleep, police said. Property, including credit cards, were stolen. The cards were later used at several stores.
In a news release, police said they want to “identify and speak with” the person pictured in the photograph.
The break-in on Westcourt Place was one of nine reported at homes in Kitchener and Waterloo in the past two weeks. Police have not said if the string of break-ins are believed to be connected.
