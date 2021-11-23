Credit Counselling Sudbury urges shoppers to think wisely during Black Friday

Looking ahead to Black Friday deals, Credit Counselling Sudbury is offering tips to ensure people are not pushing themselves into debt during the Holidays.

Financial experts said it’s vital to put your needs before your wants this time of year.

“Things like good shelter, clothing, things that are really important to everyday living,” said John Cockburn, financial empowerment coordinator with Credit Counselling Sudbury.

"Whereas a new TV or a new set of headphones or something like that may be lower on the list of needs and into the area of wants … We have to decide: are we going to buy the most expensive or something more affordable to us?”

Credit Counselling Sudbury said the Holiday season is a time when people seem to get in the most trouble when it comes to spending money.

“Events such as Black Friday, cyber Monday, Holiday shopping, all these times a year when we tend to use our credit card to supplement our income is a dangerous time of year because we’re spending more than we actually make,” said Cockburn.

Some shoppers in Sudbury said they are looking forward to Black Friday shopping as a way to start their Christmas shopping.

“I’m going Black Friday shopping and I have a budget of a thousand dollars and I’m looking for a TV, a nice TV,” said one shopper.

“Yeah, I am going Black Friday shopping just for mostly the deals. I’m going Christmas shopping,” said another.

Others say they won’t be going shopping due to COVID-19.

“I normally try to go every year like most people, but COVID has been tough on me so I don’t think this year I’ll be going but perhaps next year,” said another shopper.

Other shoppers who spoke with CTV say their plans will depend on the lineups and whether they feel comfortable being in stores at the time.