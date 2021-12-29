Credit, debit cards stolen from Barrie store's stockroom
CTVNews.ca Barrie Video Journalist
Siobhan Morris
Police are trying to track down a man who allegedly stole personal belongings from a Barrie pet store.
Investigators say a suspect took an employee's debit and credit cards from the stockroom of the Pet Valu in Wellington Plaza, near Highway 400 and Anne Street, on Monday.
The stolen cards were allegedly used at a nearby gas station.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to reach out to ConSt. Cosmo Manna at cmanna@barriepolice.ca.
Similar thefts from restricted areas in stores in Barrie and Innisfil were reported last month. The suspect in those cases is a woman with pink hair.
