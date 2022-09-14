Creditors approve plan, setting stage for Laurentian to emerge from insolvency

In a crucial development, creditors owed more than $180 million by Laurentian University have approved a plan that will allow them to recover part of what they are owed, and allow LU to emerge from insolvency.

The university will head to court early next month to seek court approval to emerge from proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act.

The vote clears the way "for the university to proceed to seek court approval of the plan and, following implementation of the plan, emergence from the CCAA proceedings," LU said in a news release Wednesday.

"The plan represents the culmination of more than 18 months of collaboration by Laurentian and its creditors, union leaders and key stakeholders. The vote is a significant milestone for the university as it seeks to emerge from CCAA as a successful and sustainable institution for the long-term."

The vote on what's known as the plan of arrangement was held Wednesday morning among the roughly 500 creditors. The biggest single creditor is the Royal Bank of Canada, which is owed $71,603,000, followed by the Toronto Dominion bank, owed $18,418,864.73.

To be approved, it needed support from a simple majority of creditors who represent two-thirds of the total debt.

They will receive between 14.1 per cent and 24.2 per cent of what they are owed, depending on the size of their claim and the amount of money available. The money will be drawn from the sale of real estate to the province – a minimum of $45.5 million and as much as $53.5 million within three years.

“We are pleased by the confidence shown by Laurentian’s creditors and all our stakeholders as a result of this vote,” Jeff Bangs, chair of Laurentian University’s board of governors, said in the release.

“It’s exciting to see the community unite toward the common goal of ensuring that Laurentian University will operate for years to come as a critical part of the fabric and economy of northern Ontario. This vote puts us one step closer to that reality.”

LU will now go to court Oct. 5 seeking an order to allow the plan to be implemented and, eventually, allow the university to emerge from its CCAA restructuring.

“We are grateful for the ongoing support of the Government of Ontario, and for the active participation of all of our partners throughout this difficult process,” Bangs said.

“While there is still work to be done, this milestone sends a strong message to current and future students, to our dedicated staff and faculty, to anyone within the Laurentian community, and to people throughout the north. We’re confident we will soon emerge from the restructuring stronger than before and with a sense of renewed optimism.”