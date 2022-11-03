Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone

An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.

Pearl Gambler, a member of the Bigstone Cree Nation in northern Alberta, said she went to her obstetrician on June 11, 2020, because she was 20 weeks pregnant and experiencing pain in her spine.

Gambler said her doctor told her to go to the Misericordia where a bed had been reserved for her.

When she arrived – wearing her hair in braids and a shirt that said, "Strong. Resilient. Indigenous." – Gambler claims a hospital employee repeatedly told her “there is nothing for you here,” and she felt her race was a factor in that.

After waiting for several hours, Gambler said she was eventually given a bed, an ultrasound and an exam.

The next day, when she started to have intense contractions, she said she repeatedly called for help but no hospital employee stayed with her. Instead, several nurses said they would get help but "nobody came."

At 9:28 a.m. on June 12, Gambler gave birth to her daughter Sahikitowin without, she says, any help from the hospital. Her partner and a male nurse were in the room at the time but Gambler claims the nurse froze and didn't do anything.

"He watched me deliver my daughter and he didn't help me. He put his hand over his mouth," she said through tears Thursday while speaking to reporters.

"He just stood there and he watched me…and I was screaming and screaming. He ran out and said he was gonna get the doctor and he never came back."

Gambler said no hospital employees returned until about 20 or 30 minutes later, despite her pushing a call button and her partner also trying to get the attention of medical staff. Gambler said eventually some nurses arrived and one of them took charge.

"She cut the umbilical cord and she told us that had a beautiful, healthy baby girl. And then she asked me if I wanted to hold her. And I started to let go of my partner to reach for my baby, and she told me my baby was gone. She told me she was gone and she was sorry," Gambler recalls.

Gambler said she only saw a doctor briefly after giving birth and she was told the baby had died.

She also said she was offended when another hospital employee repeatedly called her deceased daughter a "specimen" and asked Gambler if she was sure she had enough money for a funeral.

“Not only was I not treated as an equal human being, but my daughter, who was born alive, was denied her very existence as the hospital continues to refuse to provide a time of birth, a time of death or acknowledge her live birth,” Gambler said.

Treaty 8 First Nations of Alberta has released a list of demands, including a review of anti-Indigenous discrimination at the Misericordia and a public inquiry into the same within Alberta's health-care system.

"Her child was left to die alone. And the hospital still refuses to acknowledge Sahikitowin's live birth," said Treaty 8 Grand Chief Arthur Noskey.

“I can guarantee this would not have happened to a Caucasian woman. What happened to Pearl and her daughter proves that Indigenous lives continue to be less important than others in Alberta’s health-care system. This has to change, and I am asking Alberta’s new premier to work with us to make this change.”

Treaty 8 also wants the staff involved to be held accountable and for all of the 94 Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission to be implemented.

Covenant Health, which operates the Misericordia, refused to comment on Gambler's case, citing privacy concerns.

"Covenant Health takes any and all complaints and concerns seriously, including allegations of racism and discrimination. Racism and discrimination in all forms have no place within Covenant Health," Karen Diaper wrote in a statement.

Gambler said about six months after the incident she obtained a medical report that states her daughter was alive when she was born. A copy of that document was provided to CTV News Edmonton. It appears to be a Covenant Health progress note and says "fetus passed @ 0928" before "still breathing occasionally."

Gambler has launched a lawsuit against Covenant Health seeking a total of $1.39 million. A doctor is also named in the suit, but the identity of that person was redacted from the statement of claim provided to CTV News Edmonton.

Lawyer Shelagh McGregor said the hospital operator had not yet filed a statement of defence.

A human rights complaint has also been filed and complaints have been made to "professional bodies," McGregor added.

"My daughter should not have had to fight for life because I'm Indigenous. She should have fair treatment, like anybody else," Gambler said.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to Premier Danielle Smith, Health Minister Jason Copping and Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson for interviews about this story.

Copping provided a statement, through a spokesperson, Thursday evening.

"Our government is committed - and I personally am committed - to eliminating racism from our health system. To do that, we need to engage with First Nations to make sure the system includes their perspective and meets their needs," Copping wrote.

"AHS needs to continue their work toward that goal, and I’m also working to incorporate the perspective of First Nations into all our initiatives across the system."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb