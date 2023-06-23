Creemore lavender farm offers unique picnic experience this summer

The Purple Hill Lavender Farm in Creemore is officially open for the season with unlimited photo opportunities and unique weekend event.

The farm is introducing 'An Evening in the Fields: Picnic Series,' which runs throughout the summer.

Guests can partake in a luxury picnic in the beautiful lavender fields with pillows, candles, a charcuterie box, a jute gift bag, and live music entertainment.

"I think it's a unique experience. People want to come and sit amongst rows of lavender and take in serene views of the Niagara escarpment, listen to some live music and really enjoy this property at golden hour," said Emma Greasley, Purple Hill Lavender Farm co-owner.

The picnic event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, with tickets available online.

The farm is also open for general admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday.