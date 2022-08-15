Creighton RCMP searching for missing 66-year-old camper

Creighton RCMP are searching for a woman reported missing from the campground she was staying at Sunday.

Sixty-six year old Margaret Barney was reported missing Sunday after she was last seen walking in Granite Lake Campground at roughly 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The campground is located about 50 kilometres west of Creighton on Highway 106.

Barney is described as five-foot-two inches tall, weighing roughly 300 pounds and usually wearing eyeglasses, according to an RCMP news release.

She was last seen wearing a brown shirt, capri pants and blue-green running shoes. She has a dragon tattoo on one of her arms.

Officers are searching the area with volunteers and have organized for a drone and La Ronge Canadian Rangers to assist with the search.

Anyone who sees or has seen Barney since she was reported missing is asked to contact Creighton RCMP.