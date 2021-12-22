Cremated remains stolen from funeral home returned

Two sets of cremated remains stolen during a break-in to a Port Elgin, Ont. funeral home have been returned.

Taylor Brown, who operates the T.A Brown Funeral Home in Port Elgin, says the cremated remains were returned to the funeral home just before noon Wednesday.

The remains were returned anonymously, so it’s not known if the person who took the ashes is the one who returned them.

Saugeen Shores police say the incident is still being investigated, however, they are pleased to see the remains returned.

“Hopefully this brings closure to the families already grieving the loss of a loved one,” said Saugeen Shores police Chief Kevin Zettel. “This is especially magnified during the Christmas season.”

Two containers, holding the cremated remains of Anne Bradley, and another recently deceased person, were stolen from the T.A Brown Funeral Home in Port Elgin on Dec.14.

Bradley’s daughters were amongst those begging for the return of their mother’s ashes, who had passed away suddenly earlier this month.