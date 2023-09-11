Crescent Point plans $1.05B to $1.15B in development capital expenditures for 2024
Crescent Point Energy Corp. says it plans to spend $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion on development capital expenditures next year.
Based on the plan, the company says it expects annual average production of 145,000 to 151,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024.
The company says about 70 per cent of its 2024 budget is expected to be spent on its Kaybob Duvernay and Alberta Montney operations.
The remaining portion of its capital budget will be spent on its long-cycle assets in Saskatchewan.
Crescent Point says the preliminary guidance includes the planned sale of its North Dakota assets, which is expected to close in fourth quarter 2023.
The company announced last month that it has signed a deal to sell its North Dakota assets to a private operator for about $675 million in cash.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2023.
-
Section of major Kitchener road closed for emergency repairsA block of Strasburg Road in Kitchener is set to be closed until Friday as crews complete emergency repairs on a storm drain pipe.
-
The Paris of the prairies: The history that shaped Winnipeg and allowed organizations to make it 100 yearsBetween 2020 and 2023 several Winnipeg businesses and organizations have or will be celebrating the century mark. But what was Winnipeg like 100 years ago and what has allowed so many organizations to make it to this point?
-
Northern Ont. Indigenous sergeant to sing national anthem at Jays gameAfter a video of an Indigenous police sergeant singing 'O Canada' in three languages caught the attention of the Toronto Blue Jays, the northern Ontario officer received a special invitation.
-
'No authority to take such actions': Central Elgin mayor violated code of conductAn Integrity Commissioner has ruled that Central Elgin Mayor Andrew Sloan has violated the municipality’s code of conduct on three separate occasions.
-
Suspect sought in armed robbery at Lethbridge businessAuthorities are looking for the public's help to find a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a Lethbridge business.
-
Parents, your teenagers hear your criticism more than your praise, a new study suggestsReceiving tough love from parental figures can sometimes cause more harm than good, according to a new study published in Psychological Medicine, which found that adolescents with depression are more sensitive to criticism than praise.
-
Ontario holding student housing consultations, minister saysOntario's colleges and universities minister says she is holding consultations with colleges, universities and municipalities this fall on student housing.
-
Lethbridge woman charged in screwdriver stabbing at shelterA Lethbridge woman is facing charges after she allegedly stabbed someone with a screwdriver.
-
Sask. First Nation celebrates construction of hospital on Indigenous landKeeseekoose First Nation is celebrating a monumental first – a brand new hospital to be built on reserve land.