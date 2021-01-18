Downtown Kitchener is getting a temporary festive makeover as a Canadian film crew arrives to shoot a movie.

Crews will start shooting "Loving Christmas" on Monday at the corner of King and Queen streets. The shoot is expected to continue through Friday.

The city said that it expects minimal disruption for residents and businesses in the area. On Monday, for example, the sidewalk closest to Queen Street will be closed.

Under its stay-at-home order, the provincial government allows film and television production to go ahead, the city said in a news release.

Crew members must follow certain COVID-19 safety guidelines, which the city said were developed by the Ontario Ministry of Health and the film industry.

Some of these measures include having an on-site COVID-19 officer, daily testing, enhanced cleaning, the use of masks and physical distancing on sets and medical-grade air purification systems when working indoors.

The province stopped both film and television production in Ontario for several months last year as it worked to get the first wave of the pandemic under control.

The Ontario government allowed those activities to restart on June 12.