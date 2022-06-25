Crew shortage prompts cancellation of all ferry sailings between 2 B.C. islands

All ferry sailings between two of B.C.'s Discovery Islands have been cancelled Saturday because of a lack of crew.

BC Ferries announced the cancellations on the route between Heriot Bay on Quadra Island and Whaletown on Cortes Island in a statement Saturday morning. Initially, the company said six sailings had been cancelled, but by 10 a.m., all 12 of the sailings on the route Saturday were affected.

"We require a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations," BC Ferries said in the statement.

"The decision to cancel a sailing in these circumstances is made when we have exhausted all options to find replacement crew."

The route between Quadra and Cortes islands is served by the vessel Tachek, which was built in 1969 and has a capacity of 150 passengers and crew, as well as 26 cars.

It's the only BC Ferries route serving Cortes Island.

"We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations," the company said.

BC Ferries has been struggling with staff shortages for months, even as it works to hire more people and welcomes back employees who were placed on leave without pay because of the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for transportation workers.

The company said this week that it has hired approximately 850 workers since the start of the year. About 150 people were placed on leave because of the vaccine mandate.

"We are still struggling to find licensed experienced officers," BC Ferries president and CEO Mark Collins said late last month, noting the shortage of experienced mariners is a worldwide issue and has been for years.