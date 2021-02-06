Many hands make light work, so the saying goes. But, when a team of volunteers arrived to clean up a severely vandalized home in Cape Breton, the task at hand was less-than light.

On Saturday morning, good samaritans showed up to fix up the house of Wayne MacDougall, whose home in Sydney Mines was discovered to have sustained over $50,000 in damage early in February.

Helping MacDougall piece his home back together on Saturday were volunteers who lended their carpentry and skilled trades talents. Additionally, other well-meaning residents came by to offer whatever assistance they could.

The crew of benevolent community members assembled and organized the cleanup within in a matter of days.

"We had two contractors come forward; an electrician that came forward and offered his time free of charge," says volunteer Denise Northen. "It completely amazes me that we have such a wonderful community to step up so quickly."

"It's been an emotional rollercoaster, for sure," says MacDougall, who has had a whirlwind of a week. He says some of the people who helped him on Saturday are people he's known for 30 years, while others are total strangers.

The outpouring of support was so immense that MacDougall had to turn some volunteers away due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions.

"Somebody said to me that it's a reflection of the person I am, but it's not. It's a reflection of the people they are," says MacDougall. "It's the community coming together in good hearts, and kind people that just want to see this stuff stopped."

Within hours, the house looked significantly better. A contractor who assisted with the home says the hope is that it will soon be ready for new gyprock; then the crew can move on to electrical work, flooring and assessing replacements for windows and doors.

Which MacDougall looks forward to. Meanwhile, while the damage done to his home was upsetting, he says Saturday's show of support and goodwill is uplifting.

"There's more good people in this world than there is bad, that's for sure," says MacDougall. "I'm overwhelmed. It's hard to describe the kindness that I've been shown and the generosity of people."