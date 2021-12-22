Auto shop fire in Walkerville causes $250,000 damage

Damage is estimated at $250,000 after an auto shop fire in the Walkerville area.

Firefighters responded to structure fire in the 1400 block of Kildare Road late Tuesday evening.

Officials say there was heavy smoke upon arrival. The fire was brought under control and an investigator attended the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

.@WindsorFire1 Crews are on scene in the 1400 block of Kildare Rd for a commercial structure fire at a auto shop. Fire crews had heavy smoke on arrival. Fire is now under control & starting overhaul. Investigator attending. @EssexWindsorEMS on standby, @WindsorPolice for traffic https://t.co/qze5WrksKl pic.twitter.com/eyKIAtaguB