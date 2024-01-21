Crews battle another fire at warehouse that burned down months ago

Winnipeg fire crews battled a fire at a vacant industrial warehouse in Point Douglas that had already burned down in a blaze more than six months ago.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to the warehouse on Sutherland Avenue at Maple Street North on Sunday around 9:45 a.m.

John Senkowsky, a WFPS district chief of fire operations, told CTV News when crews arrived they found smoke coming from the building.

"They discovered fire inside the structure, a large amount of debris burning," he said.

But the elements caused some issues for fire crews. Senkowsky said two nearby fire hydrants were frozen and a third hydrant was too far away for crews to access. They ultimately had to use a hydrant further down the street.

"We've been bringing in relief crews, just because it's an extended operation and due to weather conditions, we need to switch crews out a little more often," he said.

The city said the warehouse had already burned and partially collapsed in a fire in July that left it a complete loss. The city said several more fires have happened at the warehouse since then.

Senkowsky said this added more challenges for firefighters, as the structural integrity of the building was compromised.

"Now you're dealing with unsafe factors involved with accessing certain areas of the building," he said.

The fire was brought under control by 11:15 a.m., however crews were on scene throughout the day and into the evening Sunday putting out hotspots.

No injuries were reported and crews did not find anyone inside the building. The fire is under investigation.