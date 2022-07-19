Crews battle apartment fire in Sturgeon Falls

CTV News has learned the power has been shut off for about 45 customers in Sturgeon Falls as firefighters battle a burning apartment building Tuesday.

A post shared by CTV Northern Ontario (@ctvnewsnorthernontario)

The building fire is at the corner of Church Street and William Street in the small community located about 88 kilometres east of Sudbury, Wendy Watson of Greater Sudbury Utilities (GSU) said in an email.

The power outage is also affecting Arthur Street. Neighbours told CTV News reporter Jaime McKee the fire began around 5 a.m. Smoke could still be seen billowing out of the building more than five hours later. West Nipissing Fire Chief Frank Loeffen said firefighters have been on the scene since 6 a.m. and the fire is hard to fight because the building is more than 100 years old. Loeffen estimates the damage to be about $700,000 so far.

Watson said the power is expected to be out for several hours and there is no estimated time of restoration yet.

There is no word on the cause of the fire and the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

Just before 8 a.m., the local temperature was 20 C with 84 per cent humidity and eight km/h winds in Sturgeon Falls, with a risk of a thunderstorm before it warms up and feels like 35 C Tuesday afternoon. A heat warning continues in the area.

More information to follow as details become available.