Crews battle back-to-back grass fires amid warm, windy conditions

The warmer temperatures Mother Nature is providing this week are creating drying conditions that helped fuel back-to-back grass fires.

Fire crews were called to deal with a brush fire on the 5th Line east of County Road 10 in New Tecumseth Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the flames spread across three to four acres. Crews quickly got the blaze under control. No one was injured, and no nearby structures were damaged.

On Tuesday, a property owner in Georgian Bay Township was burning leaves outside their Hungry Bay Road cottage when the winds suddenly spread the flames to nearby dry foliage. Fire crews quickly extinguished the flames.

And on Monday, a similar incident occurred in Oro-Medonte as firefighters worked to battle a blaze that spread to over 10 acres at Ridge Road and Line 10.

Officials say a resident was burning a small pile of brush when the wind picked up, causing the fire to rip through the field.

In a matter of seconds, the small campfire-size fire burned through hay fields and threatened neighbouring properties.

"Everybody was standing outside watching the fire rage towards their homes, and my immediate reaction was to evacuate those homes to protect and keep them safe," said Oro-Medonte Deputy fire Chief Melanie Brown.

Crews spent nearly five hours putting out the blaze and dealing with hot spots.

Since burn permit bylaws were implemented in 2019, the Oro fire department reports a significant decrease in incidents like this.

Grass fire season typically sparks in the late spring and early summer when weather conditions are hot and dry.

Officials recommend burning with extreme caution and always having a water source nearby.

They say to be prepared as winds can make a grass fire dangerous and unpredictable.