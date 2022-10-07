iHeartRadio

Crews battle blaze in north west London


Emergency crews respond to a house fire on Blue Forest Drive in London on Oct. 7, 2022. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

Emergency crews are responding to a working fire on Blue Forest Drive.

According to London police, it’s unknown if there are any injuries.

The public is being asked to avoid the area of Wonderland Road and Sarnia Road. 

