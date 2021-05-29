Crews battle bushfire near Gravenhurst

Fire crews spent several hours battling a large bushfire two kilometers east of North Muldrew Lake on Saturday.

Firefighters from the Gravenhurst department arrived at the scene just after 12:30 p.m. and found the flames behind the Muskoka bay golf club.

Crews determined that the fire was on crown land, so members of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry took over.

A belly tanking helicopter was also used to help extinguish the fire.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, the fire is being held and it is not likely to spread beyond predetermined control.

There is no word yet on a cause.