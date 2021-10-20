Crews battle engulfed barn fire in Brant County
A large ball of flames could be seen from the highway in Brant County as a fire ripped through a barn on Tuesday morning.
Provincial police issued photos on social media and said volunteer firefighters are currently battling the fire in Brant County.
In a tweet OPP say the structure is empty, and no injuries were reported.
Ayr Road was closed between Paris Plains Church Road and West Dumfries Road.
More details to come.
Volunteer #Firefighters with @CountyofBrantFD continue to battle a fully engulfed barn fire. Barn is empty. Ayr Rd is closed between Paris Plains Church Rd and West Dumfries Rd. No injuries reported. Please do NOT go around road closed signs! @BrantCommunity #BrantOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/GfmxDtn87J— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) October 20, 2021
