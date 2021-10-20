Crews battle engulfed barn fire in Brant County

A large ball of flames could be seen from the highway in Brant County as a fire ripped through a barn on Tuesday morning.

Provincial police issued photos on social media and said volunteer firefighters are currently battling the fire in Brant County.

In a tweet OPP say the structure is empty, and no injuries were reported.

Ayr Road was closed between Paris Plains Church Road and West Dumfries Road.

More details to come.

