Crews battle fire at a commercial building in Cambridge
Multimedia Journalist
Karis Mapp
An active fire at a working commercial building Thursday afternoon in Cambridge had firefighters from five stations working to gain control of the situation.
According to a tweet posted around 2:12 p.m. by the Cambridge Fire Department, the fire is now under control and there were no injuries reported. Waterloo regional police have closed off Industrial Road near Eagle Street and everyone is being asked to avoid the area.
Active Incident: Cambridge Firefighters from 5 Stations have quickly gained control of a working commercial building fire. There are no injuries. @WRPSToday have Industrial Road closed near Eagle St. Avoid the area. @cityofcambridge @CPFFALocal499 pic.twitter.com/NTZYpjYiSY— Cambridge Fire Dept (@CambridgeFD) February 9, 2023
