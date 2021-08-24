Crews battle fire at vacant home on Riverside

Ottawa firefighters were called to a blaze at 2847 Riverside Dr. early Tuesday morning.

It broke out in what Ottawa Fire says was an abandoned brick home.

Heavy flames were seen coming from a second-storey window.

A search determined no one was inside at the time.

Crews quickly extinguished the main body of the fire before work began to contain extensions and remove smoke.

Northbound Riverside Dr. had to be shut down from Ridgewood Ave. to Brookfield Rd. while firefighters were at the scene.

