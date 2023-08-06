Crews battle fire on abandoned Kitchener property for second time
Firefighters were called to the site of an abandoned Kitchener building Sunday evening, which was the second fire on that property within a year.
Neighbours spotted the fire just before 7 p.m.
The flames were coming from an RV parked near the loading dock of an abandoned building on Madison Avenue near Courtland Avenue.
Officials believe members of the homeless community had been using the RV, however, there were no reported injuries.
Last year on Oct. 6, crews put out another fire inside the abandoned building.
The flames started on the third floor but officials said no one was inside at the time.
One neighbour told CTV news she has concerns about the latest fire.
“This has been the worst it’s ever been,” said Wendy Garbett. “Last year it wasn’t so major but I just don’t know why they still have it, that building, there. I guess it just costs so much for them to tear it down but it should be gone.”
The RV was destroyed and officials say they’ve turned the scene over to the property owner.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined.
