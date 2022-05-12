Crews battle forest fire in North Bay area

A new forest fire was reported Thursday afternoon in Chisholm Township near Powassan.

The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines and Natural Resources sent two water bombers. The fire is located between Wasing Road and Maple Road, near the intersection with Bear Mountain Road.

"Residents in the area of Trout Creek and Powassan may note smoke nearby as Fire Rangers and aerial fire suppression aircraft respond to North Bay 3, confirmed late this afternoon," Ontario Forest Fires tweeted Thursday.

"Water bombers and belly tanking helicopters are currently dropping water on this fire."

The exact location of the fire can be seen on the province's fire map.

This story will be updated as more information comes available.