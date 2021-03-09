Wellington County OPP and Centre Wellington fire officials were on scene of a garage fire in Elora Tuesday morning.

Officials posted about the incident on social media around 11 a.m.

They were asking the public to avoid the area of Mary Street near Moir and David Streets.

OPP said no injuries were reported.

It is not clear what caused the fire.

Working fire on Mary St in Elora. Please avoid the area. EMS, OPP assisting CWFR. pic.twitter.com/Nz52q1bDZl

Quick work by @CWFireChief to knock down a garage fire on Mary St in #Elora late this morning. Fortunately no injuries to report. #WellingtonOPP have Mary St closed between Moir and David St. ^km pic.twitter.com/sB7uxb0WYo