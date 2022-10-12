Shelburne house demolished in suspicious fire
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Police are canvassing for witnesses to a suspicious fire in Amaranth Township.
Emergency crews rushed to the house on the 7th Line south of Sideroad 20 in Shelburne around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to find the structure engulfed in flames.
Police confirm no one was injured.
The house was "demolished" in the blaze, police say.
Investigators would like to speak with anyone who saw anything around the time of the fire.
Police ask anyone with video or information that might help the investigation to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
