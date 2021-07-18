Crews battle Innisfil house fire

Fire crews spent hours battling a house fire in Innisfil on Sunday night.

Firefighters arrived at Alcina Avenue and Big Bay Point road after 9:30 p.m. and found flames coming from a single story home.

Innisfil Fire and Rescue Services Acting Deputy Fire Chief Brent Black tells CTV News one person was home at the time of the fire but was able to escape without injury.

Crews from three fire stations battled the flames, containing it to two rooms of the home.

The fire was extinguished just before 11 p.m.

Black said investigators were back on the scene this morning assessing the cause, and the damage is estimated to be around $150,000.

The home is considered uninhabitable.