Crews battle large barn fire in Essa Township

No people were injured in a fire that broke out at a barn in Essa Township on Sunday afternoon, but officials said several cows were killed.

Crews were alerted about a barn fire at County Road 27, south of 20th Sideroad, at 3:45 p.m.

Firefighters from six local fire departments including New Tecumseth, Innisfil, Barrie, and Springwater, were dispatched to help put out the flames.

A photo tweeted by Ontario Provincial Police shows visible flames and black smoke billowing from the structure.

According to Barrie deputy fire chief Carrie Clark, the fire has been controlled and now they’re in “salvage and overhaul mode.”

Due to the collapsed barns, Clark says larger equipment is en route to pull off the remains of the steel structures in order to put out hot spots.

According to Barrie Fire, some cows were killed inside the barn, but they did not release a number of fatalities.

There are no reported injuries to people, and the cause of the fire is unknown. The Ontario Fire Marshal is now conducting its investigation.

Simcoe County paramedics are on scene doing regular wellness checks on individual firefighters as temperatures in the Barrie area remain high.

Barrie Fire says County Road 27 will remain closed between Innisfil Beach Road and 20th Sideroad until the morning.

