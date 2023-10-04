Crews battle large barn fire in Mississauga

Firefighters battled a large fire that broke out at a barn in Mississauga Wednesday evening.

Crews responded to 5576 Hurontario Street south of Matheson Boulevard around 6:15 p.m.

Videos posted on social media show the barn near Hurontario Street and Barondale Drive fully engulfed in flames. A plume of black smoke is also seen billowing from the structure.

Peel police said no one was injured in the incident.

The cause, origin and circumstances of the fire are unknown.

The blaze was later knocked down, but crews were expected to remain on the scene to ensure that it was fully extinguished.

Roads in the area were closed due to the fire.

