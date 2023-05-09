Crews battle 'large' fire in recycling pile north of Regina
CTVNewsRegina.ca Digital Content Producer
Drew Postey
Regina Fire said they were called to a large fire in a recycling pile north of the city early Tuesday morning.
According to a tweet from Regina Fire, crews were called to the scene around 2:15 a.m..
The fire was brought under control and no injuries were reported.
Crews remain on the scene working to fully extinguish the fire, Regina Fire said.
Crews were called to a large fire in a recycling pile north of the city at 2:15am. Fire is under control. FFs remain on scene working to fully extinguish the fire. No injuries reported. #YQR pic.twitter.com/mLiskX6nFB— Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) May 9, 2023
