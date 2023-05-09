Crews battle 'large' fire in recycling pile north of Regina

Regina Fire said they were called to a large fire in a recycling pile north of the city early Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet from Regina Fire, crews were called to the scene around 2:15 a.m..

The fire was brought under control and no injuries were reported.

Crews remain on the scene working to fully extinguish the fire, Regina Fire said.

Crews were called to a large fire in a recycling pile north of the city at 2:15am. Fire is under control. FFs remain on scene working to fully extinguish the fire. No injuries reported. #YQR pic.twitter.com/mLiskX6nFB