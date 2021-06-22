Crews battle massive fire at construction site near Huron and Fischer-Hallman Roads

Firefighters responded to a massive fire at an under-construction residential development near Huron and Fischer-Hallman Roads Tuesday night.

The inital call came in around 7:50 p.m., and a couple hours later three fire trucks and aerial crews were still putting out flames on Beckview Drive.

Fire prevention officer Richard Brooks told CTV News 12 homes that were under construction are now destroyed, while another six are damaged.

Brooks says high winds caused the fire to spread quickly.

"It could've been a lot worse. It could've jumped the street. We already had exposure damage on buildings across the street," he said.

Area residents also had concerns of the fire spreading closer to their homes.

"I was afraid it was going to catch all the way down there and I said 'is it going to come across here? Are we going to be able to breathe?'" said Marie Erickson, who lives nearby.

No injuries have been reported, but damage estimates are over $1 million.

Crews will be on scene overnight watching for hot spots.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to help with the investigation.

Officials said there is a lot of video surveillance in the area, which they'll go through to determine if the fire is suspicious.

With reporting from Jeff Pickel.



