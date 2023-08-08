Chickens killed in North Bay-area barn fire

CTV News reporter Jaime McKee reported from Feronia Road near North Bay where there was an active barn fire Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials said the blaze began at 12:30 p.m. Firefighters from Station 1 and Station 2 responded to a barn on fire at 155 Feronia Rd.

"Fire crews arrived on scene and immediately began fire suppression operations," officials said in a statement.

CHICKENS KILLED

"Nobody was home at the time, so the incident went undetected until the fire had grown to a point that the structure was engulfed in significant fire."

By the time firefighters arrived, much of the building and roof had been destroyed.

"Firefighters extinguished the fire, but the barn was a total loss," fire officials said.

"No people were injured in the fire but a significant number of young chickens did perish as a result of the incident. The cause of the fire has not been determined."