Chickens killed in North Bay-area barn fire
CTV News reporter Jaime McKee reported from Feronia Road near North Bay where there was an active barn fire Tuesday afternoon.
Fire officials said the blaze began at 12:30 p.m. Firefighters from Station 1 and Station 2 responded to a barn on fire at 155 Feronia Rd.
"Fire crews arrived on scene and immediately began fire suppression operations," officials said in a statement.
CHICKENS KILLED
"Nobody was home at the time, so the incident went undetected until the fire had grown to a point that the structure was engulfed in significant fire."
By the time firefighters arrived, much of the building and roof had been destroyed.
"Firefighters extinguished the fire, but the barn was a total loss," fire officials said.
"No people were injured in the fire but a significant number of young chickens did perish as a result of the incident. The cause of the fire has not been determined."
-
Here's what you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekendCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure in central Ottawa this weekend.
-
B.C. woman bombarded by Amazon deliveries she didn't orderA woman who lives in Langley, B.C., has been beset by a barrage of Amazon packages she didn’t order. And she can't get the bogus deliveries to stop.
-
Potato Fest returning to AllistonAn annual celebration of all things potato-related is returning to New Tecumseth.
-
SIU investigating after Orillia teen hospitalized after police interactionOne teen has been hospitalized after an incident with police in Orillia Wednesday morning, leading to the mandate of the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) to be invoked.
-
'More vibrancy': Calgarians shoot hoops at new downtown basketball courtsOrganizers behind Calgary's new Century Gardens Sport Court say it's hoped the recently-unveiled basketball courts will give Calgarians a new recreation option, while also helping to clean up a notorious downtown location.
-
Arrests of 'active abusers' ongoing in Canada, U.S. after 311 victims of child sexual exploitation identifiedA coalition of international law enforcement organizations, including agencies in Canada, joined forces to identify more than 300 victims of child sexual exploitation on the dark web.
-
-
'It's absolutely terrifying': B.C. residents devastated by Maui destructionUnprecedented and deadly wildfires are ravaging Maui and the Big Island in Hawaii, prompting the evacuation or thousands of residents and tourists.
-
B.C. health care crisis: No doctors available for hospitalized patientsSome patients admitted to a Vancouver Island hospital over the long weekend were stunned to receive a notice telling them that even though they’d been admitted, there wasn’t a doctor available to care for them.