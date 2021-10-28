Crews battle two-alarm fire in Westboro

No one was injured in an overnight fire at a home in Westboro.

Fire crews were called to the two-storey single-family home on Dawson Avenue after 4 a.m. Thursday. Crews found flames coming from the detached garage and a downed hydro line.

Crews quickly declared a second alarm, calling for additional firefighters.

The fire was under control by just after 5 a.m. Salvage operations have begun in neighbouring exposure units, Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release.

A stretch of Kirkwood Avenue was closed due to the fire, but reopened shortly after 7 a.m.