Crews battle vehicle fire in southwest Edmonton

Fire crews responded to a vehicle fire in the Terwillegar neighbourhood late Thursday night.

The fire in the parking lot of a residential complex on Simpson Drive was reported just before 10:30 p.m.

Video of the blaze showed crews hosing down a vehicle that was engulfed in flames.

A second car parked beside it was also damaged.

Courtesy: Andrea Le Breton and Erik Bayley

CTV News has reached out to police regarding the incident.

More details to come.