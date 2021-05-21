Crews battle vehicle fire in southwest Edmonton
Fire crews responded to a vehicle fire in the Terwillegar neighbourhood late Thursday night.
The fire in the parking lot of a residential complex on Simpson Drive was reported just before 10:30 p.m.
Video of the blaze showed crews hosing down a vehicle that was engulfed in flames.
A second car parked beside it was also damaged.
Courtesy: Andrea Le Breton and Erik Bayley
Courtesy: Andrea Le Breton and Erik Bayley
CTV News has reached out to police regarding the incident.
More details to come.