Crews battle wildfire in rural Nova Scotia

Fire crews and other first responders are responding to a wildfire near Highway 340 in Hassett, N.S.

Patricia Jreige, a communications official for the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, confirmed to CTV Atlantic the wildfire is between six to eight hectares. The road is currently restricted to local traffic.

Jriege adds that at least 10 Natural Resources and Renewables fire crews and one helicopter were on scene Monday afternoon responding to the wildfire, with a second helicopter on the way.

According to Jriege, a total of 90 firefighters are also responding to the fire.

In a statement to CTV Atlantic, RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay noted four or five houses were evacuated, with the Havelock Wesleyan currently being used as a shelter for those who have been displaced.