iHeartRadio

Crews battling 3-alarm fire at Regent Park rowhouse


image.jpg

Crews are responding to a three-alarm fire at a row house in the city’s Regent Park neighbourhood.

Officials say the fire broke out at a residence near River and Gerrard streets early Wednesday morning and the house is engulfed in flames.

Toronto Fire told CP24 that there are concerns the fire will spread to adjacent homes.

Crews are on scene working to contain the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

12