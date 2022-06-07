Crews battling barn fire on West Puce Road

Lakeshore Fire services responded to another structure fire in the 400 block of West Puce Road around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

"Two barns connected together so fire spread from one to the other,” said Fire Chief Don Williamson.

The smoke could be seen coming from the pole barn.

The fire was extinguished and crews pulled out around 11:30 a.m.

Williamson added there were no injuries, and no cause or damage estimate was available.

