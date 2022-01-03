Crews battle fire in Portage Avenue office building

Firefighters extinguished a blaze inside an office building on Portage Avenue Monday morning.

According to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, crews were called to 717 Portage Avenue around 10:49 a.m.

The five-story building is home to New Directions, a non-profit that offers services like supportive housing, therapy, and counselling services.

WFPS said heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the building and a second alarm fire was called, bringing in more equipment.

Crews launched an offensive attack, declaring the fire to be in control at 11:44 a.m.

WFPS said everyone was able to self-evacuate, and no injuries were reported.

No damage estimates are available, but WFPS said the building suffered significant smoke, fire, and water damage.

The fire also caused some traffic interruptions while crews were working.

A tweet from Winnipeg Transit said Portage Avenue was closed near Sherbrook street.

11:09: NEW: (JAN 3/22) WB Portage @ Sherbrook closed - Working fire (See https://t.co/rWmrGLud3p for details)

CTV News has reached out to New Directions for more information.

In a tweet the organization said the office will be closed until further notice.

"We don't have a full idea of the damage at this time, and are going to keep the main office closed until further notice."