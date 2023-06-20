Crews battling large vehicle fire on Highway 401 in Pickering
Crews are battling a huge fire that erupted after several vehicles collided on Highway 401 in Pickering on Tuesday night.
Traffic cameras show a portion of the highway near Brock Road engulfed in towering flames and thick black smoke. Several motorists also reported hearing explosions at the scene.
There is no immediate word on injuries. It is also unclear how many vehicles were involved in the collision that sparked the fire.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted on Twitter that "multiple tankers involved."
"(There are) significant fire explosions being heard and reported as well," Schmidt said.
Police have closed Highway 401 in both directions at Brock Road as crews fight to knock down the fire. Schmidt said he expects the closure to remain in effect overnight.
OMG … complete stop and they can’t control it @CP24 pic.twitter.com/FtmtBQ1cfe— J✨ (@jubey_) June 21, 2023
-
