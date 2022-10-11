Crews battling new wildfire east of Grand Forks amid ongoing fire risk in B.C.

A wildfire burning in southeastern B.C. is serving as a reminder of the danger that remains in much of the province after weeks of historically warm and dry weather.

The blaze was reported Sunday in Gilpin Grasslands Park, located in the West Kootenay Region between Grand Forks and Christina Lake, and has since grown to an estimated 151 hectares.

The flames are "highly visible" from Highway 3 but are not threatening any homes or structures, the B.C. Wildfire Service wrote on Twitter.

"Crews are working this morning on establishing water delivery systems and directly attacking the fire's edge on both flanks," the BCWS posted Monday. "Structures are not currently threatened."

Battling the fire are 20 provincial and 27 regional firefighting personnel, using two helicopters and two pieces of heavy equipment.

The cause of the blaze has not been determined.

Officials have not closed Highway 3, but said traffic control measures are in place and urged drivers to reduce their speed and be aware of their surroundings while passing through the area.

The Gilpin Grasslands Park fire has not been added to the government's Wildfires of Note website, which mostly highlights fires that pose a potential public safety threat.

Meanwhile, the fire danger rating remains "high" across much of British Columbia – and "extreme" in some areas, including parts of the Lower Mainland and the east side of Vancouver Island.

An extreme rating means forest fuels are tinder try and fires will "start easily, spread rapidly, and challenge fire suppression efforts," according to the province's website.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said there were 61 new fires sparked across the province over the last week.

Unseasonably warm and dry weather has seen temperature records fall continuously through September and early October, and resulted in severe drought conditions in some areas.