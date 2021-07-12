Crews battling structure fire on London Line in Sarnia, Ont.

Emergency crews are on scene dealing with a structure fire on London Line in Sarnia, Ont.

Few details about the blaze are known at this time, but London Line is closed to traffic between Brigden Road and Waterworks Road.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Crews from @SarniaFire @SarniaPolice and @LambtonEMS on scene of a structure fire on the 2400 block of London Line. Temporarily avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Bqu0Hop3qu