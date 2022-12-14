Crews battling two-alarm house fire downtown

Crews are continuing to battle hot spots after an early-morning house fire in downtown Toronto forced the evacuation of a number of homes.

The two-alarm fire broke out at a home in the area of Grange Avenue and Beverly Street at around 5:30 a.m., Toronto Police said.

Residents from neighbouring homes were evacuated, some of them going out in the frigid morning in robes and slippers.

“They started ringing and banging on the door and there were police outside who told us we had to leave,” one man who identified himself as Charles told CP24. “Unbelievable. I’m trying to be optimistic. I’m two houses over so I’m hoping that the worst that can happen is smoke damage and we’ll see what happens when it gets light out. What a nightmare.”

Some people opened their homes to neighbours from the evacuated houses. Police said shelter buses were being brought in to keep people warm.

The temperature sat at around -6 C Wednesday morning, though it was feeling more like -10 with the wind chill.

Images from the scene showed heavy smoke and flames leaping from the building.

Firefighters could be seen tackling the flames from above, with rivers of water flowing in the street below.

By around 7:30 a.m., flames were no longer visible from the outside, but firefighters continued to douse the home.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Neighbours told CP24 that the home has been vacant for some time, with no one seen coming or going for around a year.

It is not yet clear how the fire started.

Grange Avenue is currently blocked off to accommodate emergency vehicles, police said.